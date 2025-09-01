FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,642 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 720.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15,553.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 339,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,505,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,917,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $139.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

