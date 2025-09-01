First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.22 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

