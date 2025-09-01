First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

