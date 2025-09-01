First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $49,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

