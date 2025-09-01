First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 1,564,765 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564,765 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 786,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 619,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

