First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 11,473 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.85% of Service Corporation International worth $96,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $632,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,073 shares of company stock valued at $20,116,529. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

