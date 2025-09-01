First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 10,615 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $83,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $81,194,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $50,074.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,308.03. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,412 shares of company stock worth $1,247,397. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSW opened at $274.28 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.99 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

