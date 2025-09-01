First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.53 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

