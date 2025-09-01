First Manhattan CO. LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $68,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

