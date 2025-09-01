First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 36,856 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $88,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $335,419,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.