First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduces Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 107,170 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

