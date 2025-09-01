First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases 248 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 791.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $455.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.76. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

