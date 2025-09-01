First Financial Bankshares Inc Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,242 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $123,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 400,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 225,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.2%

CPT opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.