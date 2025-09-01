First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $20.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 144,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,505,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $309.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

