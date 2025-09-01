First Financial Bankshares Inc Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

