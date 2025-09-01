First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 22,835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $109,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VEA stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

