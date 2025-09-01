First Financial Bankshares Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.