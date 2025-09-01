First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 558 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $548.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Company Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

