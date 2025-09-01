Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Finning International Stock Up 0.3%

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

