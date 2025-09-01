Financial Comparison: ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) versus Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATCO and Origin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Energy has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than ATCO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATCO and Origin Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 10.64 Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 17.11

ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Origin Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Energy pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares ATCO and Origin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Origin Energy beats ATCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions. It also offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of office and industrial properties; process and markets fly ash; and generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities. Further, the company provides ports and transportation logistics; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

