F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.6429.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FNB opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

