Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 398.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0%

EXR opened at $143.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

