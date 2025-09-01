Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $330.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.61 and its 200 day moving average is $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $360.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

