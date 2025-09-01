Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

