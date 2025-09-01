Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 250,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $218.04 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.