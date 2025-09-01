Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.