Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $146.89 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

