Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,949,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $176.60 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,993 shares of company stock worth $81,486,507. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

