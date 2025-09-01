Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $402.04 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $397.73 and a one year high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

