Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.