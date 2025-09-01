Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 55,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 63.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.08.

Northern Trust stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

