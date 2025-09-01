Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

WTRG stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

