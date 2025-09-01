Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.