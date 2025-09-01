Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,776 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,876,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,953,000 after buying an additional 3,201,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 964.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after buying an additional 2,768,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.