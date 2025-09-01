Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 649.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enovis by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Enovis by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry bought 2,500 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy bought 3,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.