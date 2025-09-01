Elliott Investment Management L.P. Invests $46.05 Million in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,180,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,045,000. OR Royalties comprises about 0.3% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 1.17% of OR Royalties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Trading Up 2.9%

OR Royalties stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

