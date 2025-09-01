Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $480.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.21. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $188.53 and a 12 month high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 38,268.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

