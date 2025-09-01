Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $2,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,946,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 525,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.