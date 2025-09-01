Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 252.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $210.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

Duxton Water Limited engages in acquiring and managing a portfolio of water entitlements. It provides irrigation community with a range of water supply solutions. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

