Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 252.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.
Duxton Water Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $210.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.
About Duxton Water
