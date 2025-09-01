Durable Capital Partners LP Takes $19.22 Million Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.44% of Karman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth $435,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRMN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Karman Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Karman’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Karman has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karman news, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,450,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,092,091. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 566,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,780,011. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

