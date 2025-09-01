Durable Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,913,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $478.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.23. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total value of $7,683,898.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,619.72. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock worth $545,240,378. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.