Durable Capital Partners LP Has $54.47 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $54,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,775. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. The trade was a 14.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

