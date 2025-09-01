Durable Capital Partners LP Decreases Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,861 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 4.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.61% of HubSpot worth $484,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $483.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

