DRW Securities LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $291.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.