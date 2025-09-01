Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 115.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $154,681.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 563,872 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,705.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 482,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,475,281.95. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,072 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,981. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

