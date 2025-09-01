Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $64,199,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,305 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $77.51 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

