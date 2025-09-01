DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the sale, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,157.70. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 887,533 shares of company stock worth $215,154,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

DoorDash stock opened at $245.25 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

