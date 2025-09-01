Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $79.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

