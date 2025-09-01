Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.80. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 53.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Domo by 707.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

