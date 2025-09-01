Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 457,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.